2024-02-02 04:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Turkish Statistical Institute has said that Iraq was Turkiye's third-biggest export partner in 2023. December 2023 - Main Export Partners: 1. Germany: $1.679 billion 2. USA: $1.314 billion 3. Iraq: $1.254 billion 4. United Kingdom: $1.217 billion 5. Italy: $1.022 billion Percentage of Top 5 in Total Exports: 28.2% January-December 2023 […]

