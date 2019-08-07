Islamic State car bomb kills 5 in Syrian Kurdistan: monitor

2019/08/07 | 18:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Islamic State car bomb in the Kurdish Tirbespiyê district in Jazeera Canton of Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava), August 7, 2019. Photo: ANHA
AL-QAHTANIYA,— A car bombing claimed by the Islamic State group killed five people, including three children, in a Kurdish town in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) in northeast Syria on Wednesday, a war monitor said.
The explosive-rigged vehicle detonated in Al-Qahtaniya, Tirbespiyê district in Jazeera Canton, a town in Hasaka province in Syrian Kurdistan, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor.
Hoker Arafat, a security official, said the bomb was detonated remotely in front of the town post office.
“Three children were killed in the bombing because it was very close to a primary school,” he said.
A member of the local security forces was wounded in the attack, he added.
State news agency SANA also reported the bombing, saying it killed several people, including children.
IS claimed the attack on its Telegram channel.
The jihadist group routinely claims attacks in northeast Syria, despite its territorial defeat earlier this year.
Such attacks have included arson against wheat fields and deadly car bombs.
IS maintains a presence in the country’s vast Badia desert, as well as in areas controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the country’s northeast and east.
U.S. has for years supported the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria, as part of an international anti-jihadist coalition dominated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). But U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly announced the pullout from Syria.
The Kurdish PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ, considered the most effective fighting force against IS in Syria and U.S. has provided them with arms. The YPG, which is the backbone of the SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.
The Kurdish forces expelled the Islamic State group from its last patch of territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz in March 2019.
Syria’s Kurds have detained thousands of local and foreign fighters suspected of fighting for IS, as well as thousands of related women and children, during the battle against IS in Syria.
In 2013, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD — the political branch of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) — has established three autonomous Cantons of Jazeera, Kobani and Afrin and a Kurdish government across Syrian Kurdistan in 2013. On March 17, 2016, Kurdish authorities announced the creation of a “federal region” made up of those semi-autonomous regions in Syrian Kurdistan.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | AFP
Comments Comments
AL-QAHTANIYA,— A car bombing claimed by the Islamic State group killed five people, including three children, in a Kurdish town in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) in northeast Syria on Wednesday, a war monitor said.
The explosive-rigged vehicle detonated in Al-Qahtaniya, Tirbespiyê district in Jazeera Canton, a town in Hasaka province in Syrian Kurdistan, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor.
Hoker Arafat, a security official, said the bomb was detonated remotely in front of the town post office.
“Three children were killed in the bombing because it was very close to a primary school,” he said.
A member of the local security forces was wounded in the attack, he added.
State news agency SANA also reported the bombing, saying it killed several people, including children.
IS claimed the attack on its Telegram channel.
The jihadist group routinely claims attacks in northeast Syria, despite its territorial defeat earlier this year.
Such attacks have included arson against wheat fields and deadly car bombs.
IS maintains a presence in the country’s vast Badia desert, as well as in areas controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the country’s northeast and east.
U.S. has for years supported the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria, as part of an international anti-jihadist coalition dominated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). But U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly announced the pullout from Syria.
The Kurdish PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ, considered the most effective fighting force against IS in Syria and U.S. has provided them with arms. The YPG, which is the backbone of the SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.
The Kurdish forces expelled the Islamic State group from its last patch of territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz in March 2019.
Syria’s Kurds have detained thousands of local and foreign fighters suspected of fighting for IS, as well as thousands of related women and children, during the battle against IS in Syria.
In 2013, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD — the political branch of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) — has established three autonomous Cantons of Jazeera, Kobani and Afrin and a Kurdish government across Syrian Kurdistan in 2013. On March 17, 2016, Kurdish authorities announced the creation of a “federal region” made up of those semi-autonomous regions in Syrian Kurdistan.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | AFP
Comments Comments