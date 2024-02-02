Iraq achieves +$8 bn in oil sales during January

2024-02-02 10:30:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Friday, the Ministry of Oil announced the total exports and revenues achieved for January for the sale of crude, which exceeded $8 billion.

The ministry stated today, "According to preliminary statistics issued by the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO), the total amount of exports of crude oil reached 103,508,438 barrels, with revenues amounting to $8,025,616,000.

The statistics indicated that the total quantities exported of crude oil for last January from oil fields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 102,025,000 barrels, while the quantities exported to Jordan reached 464,306 barrels. Meanwhile, exports from Qayyarah reached 1,019,132 barrels, according to the Ministry of Oil statement.

The ministry stated that the average daily export rate reached 3,338,982 bpd. Furthermore, the ministry added, "The average price per barrel reached $77.536."