Report: global circularity rate falls despite increased discussions on circular economy
Shafaq News/ Over the past five years, discussions, debates,
and articles on the circular economy have almost tripled despite the global
circularity rate falling from 9.1% to 7.2%. This is according to the
Circularity Gap Report 2024, launched by Circle Economy Foundation.
The report moves from theory to action by identifying how
the three main enablers of policy, finance, and labor can drive sustainable
progress worldwide.
"In the last five years, humanity consumed a whopping
500 billion tonnes of materials—nearly equal to what was consumed during the
entire 20th century. The global circularity rate has fallen steadily from 9.1%
in 2018, when Circle Economy Foundation began measuring, to 7.2% in 2023."
The Foundation explained that the results mean that out of
all the materials consumed worldwide, "we're consuming more virgin
materials than ever—while the share of secondary materials is in decline."
Accelerating progress toward a circular economy means
addressing the root causes of linear impacts and changing the game's rules to
favor circular practices.
The Circularity Gap Report 2024 outlines how policy,
finance, and employment reforms can reshape global systems to promote
circularity.
'Leveraging the Circularity Gap Report, stakeholders are
able to prioritise their circular roadmap based on a data-driven analysis.
Policymakers, industry leaders, and financial institutions can agree on focus
areas and work collaboratively on the systemic change needed to stay within our
planetary boundaries,' says Ivonne Bojoh, CEO of Circle Economy Foundation.
'To ensure the transition to a circular economy is just and
fair, circular solutions must be designed with the world's most vulnerable
populations in mind, then these solutions will reduce inequalities across
workforces and increase job opportunities worldwide.'
Ultimately, the report proposes a strategy to break free
from flawed economic practices known to be socially and environmentally
exploitative. This will require unlocking capital, rolling out bold,
contextually appropriate policies, and closing the sustainable and circular
skills gap.
The Foundation suggested that policies and legal frameworks
can incentivize sustainable and circular practices while penalizing harmful,
linear ones.
"Wealthy countries could achieve the most impact by
adjusting regulations in the construction and manufacturing industries.
Examples include incentivizing retrofitting and reusing buildings (and their
components and materials), developing certification and warranties for
secondary building materials, setting standards for product durability, and
strengthening the Right to Repair legislation."
In middle-income countries, fostering circular agriculture
and manufacturing will be top priorities.
"Local governments could, for example, impose and
enforce public bans and limits on pollution, mandate Extended Producer
Responsibility schemes, and require a minimum amount of recovered materials for
all new production while directing funds to regenerative farming."
Circle Economy Foundation pointed out that lower-income
countries could prioritize sustainable development through circular policies in
construction and agriculture. These include relieving debt and improving access
to development and transition capital, securing smallholder farmer rights, and
incentivizing using local, organic, and secondary materials in construction.
To unlock finance for circular construction and
manufacturing in high-income countries, the study suggests rethinking
accounting standards and practices and rolling out taxes to increase the price
of unsustainable products.
In emerging economies, "governments can shift subsidies
away from polluting practices in agriculture and manufacturing and towards
clean, regenerative ones. In addition, they can ensure all future investments
align with ecological and social well-being standards."
Development and transition funds could be used in
lower-income countries to support circular measures across key sectors like
agriculture and construction—regenerative farming, and smart urban planning.
Finally, the report highlighted the need to enable a just
transition by bridging labor and skills gaps. This means education curricula
should include green disciplines and skills, especially for vocational
education.
"Short-term courses could be a solution to meet the
immediate and growing demand for green jobs, from renewable energy technicians
to repair specialists."