Report: global circularity rate falls despite increased discussions on circular economy

Shafaq News/ Over the past five years, discussions, debates,

and articles on the circular economy have almost tripled despite the global

circularity rate falling from 9.1% to 7.2%. This is according to the

Circularity Gap Report 2024, launched by Circle Economy Foundation.

The report moves from theory to action by identifying how

the three main enablers of policy, finance, and labor can drive sustainable

progress worldwide.

"In the last five years, humanity consumed a whopping

500 billion tonnes of materials—nearly equal to what was consumed during the

entire 20th century. The global circularity rate has fallen steadily from 9.1%

in 2018, when Circle Economy Foundation began measuring, to 7.2% in 2023."

The Foundation explained that the results mean that out of

all the materials consumed worldwide, "we're consuming more virgin

materials than ever—while the share of secondary materials is in decline."

Accelerating progress toward a circular economy means

addressing the root causes of linear impacts and changing the game's rules to

favor circular practices.

The Circularity Gap Report 2024 outlines how policy,

finance, and employment reforms can reshape global systems to promote

circularity.

'Leveraging the Circularity Gap Report, stakeholders are

able to prioritise their circular roadmap based on a data-driven analysis.

Policymakers, industry leaders, and financial institutions can agree on focus

areas and work collaboratively on the systemic change needed to stay within our

planetary boundaries,' says Ivonne Bojoh, CEO of Circle Economy Foundation.

'To ensure the transition to a circular economy is just and

fair, circular solutions must be designed with the world's most vulnerable

populations in mind, then these solutions will reduce inequalities across

workforces and increase job opportunities worldwide.'

Ultimately, the report proposes a strategy to break free

from flawed economic practices known to be socially and environmentally

exploitative. This will require unlocking capital, rolling out bold,

contextually appropriate policies, and closing the sustainable and circular

skills gap.

The Foundation suggested that policies and legal frameworks

can incentivize sustainable and circular practices while penalizing harmful,

linear ones.

"Wealthy countries could achieve the most impact by

adjusting regulations in the construction and manufacturing industries.

Examples include incentivizing retrofitting and reusing buildings (and their

components and materials), developing certification and warranties for

secondary building materials, setting standards for product durability, and

strengthening the Right to Repair legislation."

In middle-income countries, fostering circular agriculture

and manufacturing will be top priorities.

"Local governments could, for example, impose and

enforce public bans and limits on pollution, mandate Extended Producer

Responsibility schemes, and require a minimum amount of recovered materials for

all new production while directing funds to regenerative farming."

Circle Economy Foundation pointed out that lower-income

countries could prioritize sustainable development through circular policies in

construction and agriculture. These include relieving debt and improving access

to development and transition capital, securing smallholder farmer rights, and

incentivizing using local, organic, and secondary materials in construction.

To unlock finance for circular construction and

manufacturing in high-income countries, the study suggests rethinking

accounting standards and practices and rolling out taxes to increase the price

of unsustainable products.

In emerging economies, "governments can shift subsidies

away from polluting practices in agriculture and manufacturing and towards

clean, regenerative ones. In addition, they can ensure all future investments

align with ecological and social well-being standards."

Development and transition funds could be used in

lower-income countries to support circular measures across key sectors like

agriculture and construction—regenerative farming, and smart urban planning.

Finally, the report highlighted the need to enable a just

transition by bridging labor and skills gaps. This means education curricula

should include green disciplines and skills, especially for vocational

education.

"Short-term courses could be a solution to meet the

immediate and growing demand for green jobs, from renewable energy technicians

to repair specialists."