2 IRGC Officers Killed In a Clash In Northwestern Iran

2019/08/07 | 18:25
Two members of the Iranian Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) have

been killed in a clash with armed elements in northwestern Iran.The

incident happened in the region of Maku in West Azerbaijan province bordering

Turkey and also close to Iraqi Kurdistan.Maku’s

governor Hassan Abbasi told Iranian media that two junior officers of IRGC were

killed in the clash and another soldier wounded.In

recent months there have been multiple clashes in western Iran close to the

Iraqi and Turkish borders between armed groups and Iranian armed forces. In

most cases the armed groups are Kurdish insurgents with bases in Iraq. Some

demand independence for Kurdish-populated regions of Iran.Multiple

clashed were reported also in early July between Kurdish insurgents and the

IRGC.It

is not clear if in this case Kurdish groups were involved. In addition to

Iranian Kurdish organizations, the Kurdish PKK has also clashed with Iranian

forces.



