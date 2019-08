2 IRGC Officers Killed In a Clash In Northwestern Iran

2019/08/07 | 18:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Two members of the Iranian Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) havebeen killed in a clash with armed elements in northwestern Iran.Theincident happened in the region of Maku in West Azerbaijan province borderingTurkey and also close to Iraqi Kurdistan.Maku’sgovernor Hassan Abbasi told Iranian media that two junior officers of IRGC werekilled in the clash and another soldier wounded.Inrecent months there have been multiple clashes in western Iran close to theIraqi and Turkish borders between armed groups and Iranian armed forces. Inmost cases the armed groups are Kurdish insurgents with bases in Iraq. Somedemand independence for Kurdish-populated regions of Iran.Multipleclashed were reported also in early July between Kurdish insurgents and theIRGC.Itis not clear if in this case Kurdish groups were involved. In addition toIranian Kurdish organizations, the Kurdish PKK has also clashed with Iranianforces.