Diyala to open largest cancer center

2024-02-02 15:30:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Diyala Health Department disclosed the opening of the largest cancer center in July 2024, signaling a significant stride in regional healthcare.

Fares Al-Azzawi, Director of Diyala Health Media, highlighted the shortage of a substantial cancer center in Diyala, except for a facility within Baqubah General Hospital. Al-Azzawi acknowledged that this limited capacity prompts numerous patients to seek treatment outside the region and even beyond Iraq.

"As a response to the escalating number of patients and the pressing need for a comprehensive center dedicated to cancer care, the construction of the largest cancer treatment facility commenced months ago through collaboration between the local government of Diyala and the Health Department in the Al-Quds intersection area in Baqubah," explained Al-Azzawi.

The director emphasized that the center has achieved full completion and is set to be operational in the seventh month of this year, boasting a capacity of 50 beds.

Al-Azzawi outlined the forthcoming enhancements, "The center will be outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment, cutting-edge devices, and staffed by specialized medical teams, heralding a transformative era in patient care and facility utilization."

Diyala, registering over 70 new cancer cases monthly, according to the Cancer Center at Baquba Hospital, aims to address the growing healthcare demands by establishing this advanced treatment center, positioning itself to provide comprehensive and quality care to its residents.