Iraqi and Turkish Transport Ministers discuss Development Road Project

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi Minister of Transport, Razzaq Muhaibas Al-Saadawi, discussed technical details related to the Development Road Project (DPR) with his Turkish counterpart, Abdulkadir Uraloglu.

The Iraqi DPR includes a network of roads, railways, ports, and new cities. It aims to shorten travel time between Asia and Europe through Turkiye and transform it into a transit hub, using the Faw Port in southern Iraq as the project's first station.

In a joint press conference held in Ankara with his Turkish counterpart, Minister Al-Saadawi emphasized Iraq's commitment to "fulfilling all project requirements" and highlighted the interest of international companies in potential investment opportunities within the project.

During the discussions, the ministers addressed the significant Al-Faw port project, emphasizing completion timelines and adherence to international standards in its management and operation.

Minister Al-Saadawi sought Turkish assistance in "streamlining visa procedures for Iraqis and proposed opening visa offices within airports."

In turn, Minister Uraloglu commended Minister Al-Saadawi's initiatives and expressed appreciation for the strengthened relations resulting from mutual visits.

The meeting included discussions on air transport cooperation, water file, and other issues of common intersts.