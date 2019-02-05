Workers lament missing family during Chinese New Year festivities

2019/02/05 | 22:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — The Chinese New Year festival began on Tuesday, as with many traditions across the world, it is typically celebrated with food, friends, and family."In China, we have to go home for the Spring Festival and have a reunion dinner. We prepare a large table full of food, just like the one I cooked here," said Chef Xiang at Tang Restaurant in Erbil.The lunar new year is celebrated on February 5 this year."It includes chicken, duck, fish and dumplings. Such variety of foods is said to bring luck," explained Xiang.Official figures put Chinese residents in Kurdistan Region at 2,400."To be honest, I would love to go home this time of the year to have dinner with my family on the occasion of the festival. [But unfortunately], I cannot go home," explained Xiang.Asians have found other ways to enjoy the Tibetan Buddhist New Year, sharing their food and culture across the Kurdistan Region.
Reporting by Dlnia Rahman
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — The Chinese New Year festival began on Tuesday, as with many traditions across the world, it is typically celebrated with food, friends, and family."In China, we have to go home for the Spring Festival and have a reunion dinner. We prepare a large table full of food, just like the one I cooked here," said Chef Xiang at Tang Restaurant in Erbil.The lunar new year is celebrated on February 5 this year."It includes chicken, duck, fish and dumplings. Such variety of foods is said to bring luck," explained Xiang.Official figures put Chinese residents in Kurdistan Region at 2,400."To be honest, I would love to go home this time of the year to have dinner with my family on the occasion of the festival. [But unfortunately], I cannot go home," explained Xiang.Asians have found other ways to enjoy the Tibetan Buddhist New Year, sharing their food and culture across the Kurdistan Region.
Reporting by Dlnia Rahman