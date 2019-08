Revealed: Turkey refuses to refuel Iranian planes

2019/08/07 | 18:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Some of Turkey's airportsare refusing to refuel Iranian passenger plane although Ankara had protested severaltimes the US sanctions imposed against Iran.The head of Iran Air said:“Our planes are refueled in some Turkish airports and refused fuel in others.We are conducting talks on the issue.”Turkey is one of Iran’s main partners in the region and largenumbers of tourists travel to Turkey from Iran every year; although theirnumbers have dropped significantly following unprecedented spikes in the priceof foreign currency.