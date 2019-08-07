عربي | كوردى


Revealed: Turkey refuses to refuel Iranian planes

2019/08/07 | 18:25
Some of Turkey's airports

are refusing to refuel Iranian passenger plane although Ankara had protested several

times the US sanctions imposed against Iran.The head of Iran Air said:

“Our planes are refueled in some Turkish airports and refused fuel in others.

We are conducting talks on the issue.”Turkey is one of Iran’s main partners in the region and large

numbers of tourists travel to Turkey from Iran every year; although their

numbers have dropped significantly following unprecedented spikes in the price

of foreign currency.



