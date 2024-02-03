Iraq News Now

Gold prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil markets

2024-02-03 09:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Saturday, gold prices increased in Baghdad and Erbil's local markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, gold prices on Al-Nahar Street in Baghdad this morning recorded a selling price of 436,000 Iraqi dinars for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold. The buying price was recorded at 432,000 Iraqi dinars.

The selling price of one mithqal of Iraqi 21-carat gold was 406,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price was 402,000.

In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 440,000 and 450,000, while Iraqi gold mithqal ranged between 410,000 and 420,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price -per mithqal- of 24-carat gold reached 507,000 Iraqi dinars, 22-carat gold settled at 467,000, 21-carat gold sold for 447,000, and 18-carat gold sold for 187,000.

One mithqal is equivalent to five grams.

