Iraq registers 3% decline in January oil revenues

2024-02-03 10:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ According to data released by the Ministry of Oil, Iraq experienced a 3% month-on-month decline in oil revenues, with figures dropping to $8.025 billion in January,

Compared to December's $8.316 billion, January witnessed a reduction of $291 million in total oil revenues, reflecting a 3% decrease.

In addition, the data indicated that revenue from Basra oil exports through southern ports witnessed a 1.63% decline on a monthly basis, settling at $7.929 billion, in contrast to December's $8.288 billion.

The ministry's statistics also showed that Iraq exported crude oil to Jordan, with revenues of $298 million, equivalent to 464,000 barrels.