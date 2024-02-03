Iraq denounces US airstrikes, rejects alleged coordination claims

2024-02-03 11:00:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq strongly condemned the recent US attacks on its territory, refuting the American allegations of informing the Iraqi authorities about the strikes.

On Saturday, the US military launched airstrikes on 85 sites related to Iranian-backed forces and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) in Iraq and Syria.

"The American administration has carried out a new act of aggression against Iraq's sovereignty. In this incident, multiple American aircraft bombed locations in the Akashat and Al-Qa'im regions, including areas where our security forces are stationed, alongside nearby civilian places." Basim Alawadi, the Iraqi Government Spokesman, said in a statement.

Alawadi confirmed the PMF's previous statement regarding the number of casualties, saying that the "blatant aggression, caused the tragic loss of 16 martyrs, including civilians, and 25 individuals sustaining injuries. Furthermore, the assault resulted in significant losses and damage to residential buildings and citizens' property."

"Subsequently, the American side intentionally engaged in deception and distortion of facts, stating coordination with Iraqi authorities for the perpetration of this aggression—an unfounded claim crafted to mislead international public opinion and evade legal responsibility for this condemned act, in violation of international laws."

Earlier, the US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the Iraqi government was notified about the strikes ahead of time.

"This aggressive airstrike will push the security situation in Iraq and the region to the brink of the abyss, jeopardizing ongoing efforts to establish the necessary stability."

Alawadi reiterated Iraq's rejection of turning its territory into a “battleground for settling scores.”

"It is imperative that all involved parties comprehend that our nation's land and sovereignty should not serve as a stage for exchanging messages or a display of force by adversaries."

He asserted that the presence of the US-led Coalition has "become a reason for endangering security and stability in Iraq. It also serves as a justification for entangling Iraq in regional and international conflicts."

"The Iraqi government is committed to exerting every effort mandated by moral, national, and constitutional responsibility to safeguard our land, cities, and the lives of service members across all branches of our armed forces." The statement concluded.