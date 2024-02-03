Iraqi MP initiates proposal to halt oil exports to Jordan

2024-02-03 17:30:03 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / MP Mustafa Jabbar Sanad revealed on Saturday that he has collected signatures from parliamentarians to issue a resolution to suspend oil exports to Jordan. This initiative comes in response to the airstrikes conducted by US aircraft in western Iraqi regions, with the participation of Jordan.

Sanad stated, "I have gathered signatures from parliamentarians to issue a parliamentary resolution requiring the Ministry of Oil to halt the sale of subsidized oil to Jordan."

Sanad further remarked, "We must use our resources correctly to preserve the dignity of our country and protect the lives of our men, our pride, and our national sovereignty."

Accompanying the statement was a document signed by MP Sanad, which included a link to a list of signatures from parliamentarians demanding the inclusion of an item in the agenda of the upcoming session of the Parliament. This item calls for a vote on a resolution requiring the Ministry of Oil to cease selling crude oil at the supported price to Jordan due to its participation in recent attacks against Iraq.

Notably, this is not the first time the Iraqi Parliament has called for halting oil exports to Jordan. Zainab Al-Mousawi, a member of the Parliamentary Oil and Gas Committee, had previously stated that Jordan's stances were "consistently hostile" towards Iraq, especially towards Al-Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF).

Furthermore, in the latest official statistics, the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) reported that the average selling price of exported crude oil to Jordan was $75.5 per barrel last October.