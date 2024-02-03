Iraq summons Chargé d'Affaires of US Embassy in Baghdad over airstrikes

2024-02-03 18:00:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday the summoning of the Acting Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Baghdad, David Perker.

The Head of the American Department, Diyari Ahmed Majid, delivered an official protest memorandum to the Acting Chargé d'Affaires, expressing Iraq's rejection and condemnation of the US aggression that targeted Iraqi security forces, as well as civilian sites in the Akashat and Al-Qa'im areas. These airstrikes resulted in casualties and injuries, including civilians, and caused damage to residential buildings and citizens' properties.

According to the statement, Majid reiterated Iraq's rejection of its territories being used as a battleground for settling disputes between conflicting parties, emphasizing that "our country is not a venue for sending messages and showcasing power between adversaries."

He also affirmed, "The government will exert every effort required by ethical, national, and constitutional responsibility to protect our land, cities, and the lives of our civilians and security forces."

Earlier today, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced its intention to summon the Acting Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Baghdad, David Perker, due to the absence of the US Ambassador Alina Romanowski.

In the early hours of the day, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that its forces conducted 85 airstrikes in Iraq and Syria, targeting sites belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups.

US President Joe Biden had directed military forces to strike targets in Iraq and Syria used by the IRGC and its affiliated militias to attack US forces, affirming that the United States, although not seeking escalation in the Middle East, will respond decisively to those who harm Americans.

Furthermore, John Kirby, the spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, confirmed on Saturday that the Iraqi government had been notified prior to the airstrikes.