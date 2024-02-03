2024-02-03 21:30:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Oil has reportedly announced preliminary oil export figures for January. These data have been reported by the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), and have so far not been confirmed on the Ministry of Oil website: Total exports of crude oil: 103,508,438 barrels. Revenues from crude oil exports: $8.026 billion. […]

The post Iraq Earns $8bn from Oil Exports in January first appeared on Iraq Business News.