Iraq Tackling Harassment at Work

2024-02-03 21:30:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

Iraq takes major step forward towards ratifying ILO Convention 190 The International Labour Organization (ILO) with the support of the European Union successfully concluded a transformative workshop in Erbil, Iraq on the ratification of ILO Convention 190 on the Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work. The workshop was organized after the […]

