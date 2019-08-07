World: Ten Conflicts to Worry About in 2019 - Mid-year update

2019/08/07 | 20:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: Armed Conflict Location and Events Dataset
Country: Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Chad, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Myanmar, Niger, Nigeria, Philippines, South Sudan, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, World, Yemen
In Ten Conflicts to Worry About in 2019, ACLED assessed the state of political violence and protest across critical flashpoints in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, providing both an overview of 2018’s developments and a preview of what to watch for in the new year. Our Mid-Year Update revisits these ten conflicts more than six months on and tracks key disorder trends going into the second half of the year.
The Sahel: Most likely to be the geopolitical dilemma of 2019
Yemen: Most likely to induce 2019’s worst humanitarian crisis
Afghanistan: Most likely to suffer from international geopolitics
Iraq: Most at risk of returning to civil war
Myanmar: Most likely to see expanding ethnic armed conflict
South Sudan: Most likely to see second-order conflict problems
Philippines: Most likely to see an increase in authoritarianism
Syria: Most likely to see a shift to mass repression
Libya: Most likely to see non-state armed group fragmentation and alliances
Sudan: Most at risk of government collapse
