Home › Relief Web › World: Ten Conflicts to Worry About in 2019 - Mid-year update

World: Ten Conflicts to Worry About in 2019 - Mid-year update

2019/08/07 | 20:45



Country: Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Chad, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Myanmar, Niger, Nigeria, Philippines, South Sudan, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, World, Yemen







In Ten Conflicts to Worry About in 2019, ACLED assessed the state of political violence and protest across critical flashpoints in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, providing both an overview of 2018’s developments and a preview of what to watch for in the new year. Our Mid-Year Update revisits these ten conflicts more than six months on and tracks key disorder trends going into the second half of the year.







The Sahel: Most likely to be the geopolitical dilemma of 2019







Yemen: Most likely to induce 2019’s worst humanitarian crisis







Afghanistan: Most likely to suffer from international geopolitics







Iraq: Most at risk of returning to civil war







Myanmar: Most likely to see expanding ethnic armed conflict







South Sudan: Most likely to see second-order conflict problems







Philippines: Most likely to see an increase in authoritarianism







Syria: Most likely to see a shift to mass repression







Libya: Most likely to see non-state armed group fragmentation and alliances







Sudan: Most at risk of government collapse



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Source: Armed Conflict Location and Events DatasetCountry: Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Chad, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Myanmar, Niger, Nigeria, Philippines, South Sudan, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, World, YemenIn Ten Conflicts to Worry About in 2019, ACLED assessed the state of political violence and protest across critical flashpoints in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, providing both an overview of 2018’s developments and a preview of what to watch for in the new year. Our Mid-Year Update revisits these ten conflicts more than six months on and tracks key disorder trends going into the second half of the year.The Sahel: Most likely to be the geopolitical dilemma of 2019Yemen: Most likely to induce 2019’s worst humanitarian crisisAfghanistan: Most likely to suffer from international geopoliticsIraq: Most at risk of returning to civil warMyanmar: Most likely to see expanding ethnic armed conflictSouth Sudan: Most likely to see second-order conflict problemsPhilippines: Most likely to see an increase in authoritarianismSyria: Most likely to see a shift to mass repressionLibya: Most likely to see non-state armed group fragmentation and alliancesSudan: Most at risk of government collapse