World: Ten Conflicts to Worry About in 2019 - Mid-year update

2019/08/07 | 20:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: Armed Conflict Location and Events Dataset

Country: Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Chad, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Myanmar, Niger, Nigeria, Philippines, South Sudan, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, World, Yemen



In Ten Conflicts to Worry About in 2019, ACLED assessed the state of political violence and protest across critical flashpoints in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, providing both an overview of 2018’s developments and a preview of what to watch for in the new year. Our Mid-Year Update revisits these ten conflicts more than six months on and tracks key disorder trends going into the second half of the year.



The Sahel: Most likely to be the geopolitical dilemma of 2019



Yemen: Most likely to induce 2019’s worst humanitarian crisis



Afghanistan: Most likely to suffer from international geopolitics



Iraq: Most at risk of returning to civil war



Myanmar: Most likely to see expanding ethnic armed conflict



South Sudan: Most likely to see second-order conflict problems



Philippines: Most likely to see an increase in authoritarianism



Syria: Most likely to see a shift to mass repression



Libya: Most likely to see non-state armed group fragmentation and alliances



Sudan: Most at risk of government collapse

