Iraq lags behind in female workforce participation, ranking LOWEST among 195 countries

2024-02-04 13:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq has came last among 195 countries in a ranking for female participation in national workforce, a report by CEOworld revealed this weekend.

With only 10.76% of its workforce comprised of women, Iraq falls significantly below the global average of 50.6% and even trails war-torn countries like Afghanistan and Yemen.

Cultural norms, limited access to education and childcare, and discriminatory hiring practices all contribute to this disparity, according to the report.

The Iraqi government has repeatedly acknowledged the need for change and has implemented policies aimed at increasing female labor force participation. These include quotas for women in government positions, skills training programs, and initiatives to promote entrepreneurship among women.

Civil society organizations are also playing a crucial role in advocating for women's rights and creating opportunities for their economic empowerment. However, women in Iraq continue to face systemic barriers that prevent Iraqi women from reaching their full potential in the workforce.

The report said tha unequal pay and the lack accessible and affordable childcare, among other discriminatory hiring practices, disadvantages women in the job market.

Deeply ingrained social norms and limited access to quality education, particularly in rural areas, often discourage women from pursuing careers outside the home and restricts skill development and employability, according to the report.

The 2021 UN report said surveys had found that "most Iraqis agree that university education is equally important for both sexes".

But it also reported that "attitudes toward equal rights in employment are discriminatory against women".

World Economic Forum ranked Iraq bottom in women's economic participation and opportunity in 2020. The country, whose 49.9% of its population are women, ranked 152nd overall out of the 153 nations assessed in its Global Gender Gap Index.