Chaldean Church delegation meets with Kurdistan President, highlights religious coexistence, tolerance

2019/08/07 | 20:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Elsewhere, at the beginning of the weekly Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers meeting, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani commemorated the 86th anniversary of the Semile massacre and the fifth anniversary of the genocide the so-called Islamic State committed against the Christian, Chaldean, Syriac, and Assyrian people in Iraq.
In a post on his Facebook page, Anoo Abdoka, the KRG’s Minister for Transport and Communication, thanked Prime Minister Barzani for his thoughtful tribute. “Thank you for always being a true friend of our people, dear Kak Masrour,” Abdoka wrote.
Christians are spread throughout the Kurdistan Region. Most live in Ankawa, located in Erbil province. Assyrians and Chaldean Christians have five reserved seats in the Kurdistan Region Parliament. Christians can practice their religious beliefs without hindrance.
Since the 2003 Iraq war and the 2014 Islamic State takeover of parts of Iraq, the Christian population, which once numbered 1.5 million people, dwindled drastically to less than half a million amid harsh persecution and attacks by various terror groups.
Although tens of thousands still live in various refugee camps throughout the Kurdistan Region, many others have chosen to emigrate abroad.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
In a post on his Facebook page, Anoo Abdoka, the KRG’s Minister for Transport and Communication, thanked Prime Minister Barzani for his thoughtful tribute. “Thank you for always being a true friend of our people, dear Kak Masrour,” Abdoka wrote.
Christians are spread throughout the Kurdistan Region. Most live in Ankawa, located in Erbil province. Assyrians and Chaldean Christians have five reserved seats in the Kurdistan Region Parliament. Christians can practice their religious beliefs without hindrance.
Since the 2003 Iraq war and the 2014 Islamic State takeover of parts of Iraq, the Christian population, which once numbered 1.5 million people, dwindled drastically to less than half a million amid harsh persecution and attacks by various terror groups.
Although tens of thousands still live in various refugee camps throughout the Kurdistan Region, many others have chosen to emigrate abroad.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany