Two IRGC troops killed as Iran, Turkey sign deal on border security

2019/08/07 | 20:45



Ankara has previously said that they have conducted joint operations along the border with their Iranian counterparts but Tehran has repeatedly rejected such claims.



In late July, a PKK affiliate that operates in the Kurdish areas to the west of Iran and in the Kurdistan Region, the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), fought an IRGC team, leading to the deaths of four of its members, the group announced on Monday. The incident occurred in Kermanshah (Kermashan) province's county of Javanrud.



As the US’s so-called “maximum pressure campaign” against Iran continued to mount, reports indicated an uptick in clashes between IRGC forces and the multitude of Kurdish opposition groups operating in Iran. Tehran has responded with days of bombardments of opposition military positions inside Iran and across its western border into the Kurdistan Region.



Since then, only PJAK fighters seem to have skirmished with Iranian troops. The rest of the groups are reportedly ready to meet with Iranian officials for negotiations in the near future, though many have already voiced skepticism that any meaningful positive developments would emerge.



On Wednesday, Hengaw claimed that another battle had taken place in Kermashan province but in Ravansar (Rwansar) county, about 30 kilometers from the earlier incident that involved PJAK fighters. The report, along with another one from a Kurdish opposition group outlet, said the IRGC had used helicopters to attack the surrounding area.



