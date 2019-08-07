عربي | كوردى


Pentagon Report Says ISIS is ‘Re-Surging in Syria’

2019/08/07 | 22:30
ISIS is “re-surging” in

Syria less than five months after President Donald Trump declared the terror

group’s caliphate there had been 100% defeated, according to a new Pentagon

inspector general’s report on the fight against ISIS.“Despite losing its territorial ‘caliphate,’ ISIS solidified its

insurgent capabilities in Iraq and was re-surging in Syria,” the report, which

was published on Tuesday, warned.President Donald Trump has repeatedly touted his

administration’s role in driving the terror group from areas under its

territorial control, telling

a Cabinet meeting last month, “We did a great job with the caliphate. We have

100% of the caliphate, and we’re rapidly pulling out of Syria.” But the new

report said the partial withdrawal of some US troops from Syria has already

impacted the fight against the remnants of ISIS, making it harder to advise

local allies on the ground and depriving the US of the ability to monitor areas

that are described as potential recruiting zones that would allow the group to

replenish its ranks.The report, from the lead inspector general for Operation

Inherent Resolve, the official name for the US-led operation fighting ISIS,

covers the period April 1 to June 30, 2019.“The reduction of US forces has decreased the support available

for Syrian partner forces at a time when their forces need more training and

equipping to respond to the ISIS resurgence,” Glenn Fine, the principal deputy

inspector general, wrote in a message accompanying the report.The report warns that because of the reduction in personnel, the

US and its local allies were unable to closely monitor the al-Hol internally

displaced persons camp, a situation that has allowed “ISIS ideology to spread

‘uncontested’ in the camp,” potentially allowing ISIS to replenish its ranks

among the tens of thousands of inhabitants.



