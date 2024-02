The start of the funeral ceremonies for the martyrs of the American aggression on the al-Qaim and Akashat areas

The start of the funeral ceremonies for the martyrs of the American aggression on the al-Qaim and Akashat areas

2024-02-04 15:30:04 - Source: Iraqi News Agency

The start of the funeral ceremonies for the martyrs of the American aggression on the al-Qaim and Akashat areas