2024-02-04 15:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Bilal Wahab for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Two Tough Scenarios for U.S.-Iraq Relations Washington's ever-narrowing Iraq policy has left it with unpalatable choices, but muddling through is a better short-term option than […]

The post Two Tough Scenarios for U.S.-Iraq Relations first appeared on Iraq Business News.