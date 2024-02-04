2024-02-04 15:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

FAO's Efforts with Partners to Address the Challenges of Climate Change through the Implementation of the Farmer Field Schools Approach and Women's Empowerment Initiatives in Central and Southern The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in collaboration, with the Ministries of Agriculture, Environment, Water Resources, and other governmental partners, is leading transformative […]

The post Addressing Climate Change through Farmer Field Schools first appeared on Iraq Business News.