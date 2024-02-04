Iraq’s revenues from oil exports fall by 3%

2024-02-04 15:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq’s revenues from oil exports decreased by three percent during January, reaching $8.025 billion. According to statistics issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Oil, revenues generated from oil exports in January decreased by $291 million, or by three percent, reaching $8.025 billion, compared to December, when oil export revenues were $8.316 billion, […]

