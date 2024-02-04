Iraq, Turkey to establish offices to track Development Road’s progress

2024-02-04 15:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Transport, Razzaq Muhaibas Al-Saadawi, agreed on Friday with the Turkish Minister of Transport, Abdulkadir Uraloglu, to establish offices in both Baghdad and Ankara to oversee the progress made in the Development Road project. The two sides met in the Turkish capital, Ankara, to discuss details related to the […]

