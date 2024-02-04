Iraq News Now

World Gold Council reveals Iraq as 7th largest buyer of gold in 2023

2024-02-04 15:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The World Gold Council revealed on Saturday that Iraq, Libya, and Qatar are among the top 10 largest Arab countries to buy gold in 2023. Due to its status as a safe haven in times of geopolitical and economic instability, many countries are keeping up their gold reserves. The amount of gold […]

