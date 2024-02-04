Iraq’s revenues from oil exports exceeded $8.025 billion in January

2024-02-04 15:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil confirmed on Friday that oil export revenues through January surpassed $8.025 billion. According to row data issued by the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), the total exports of crude oil during January were slightly more than 103.5 million barrels, with revenues reaching $8,025,616. SOMO data […]

