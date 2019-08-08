Home › kurdistan 24 › KRG to establish electronic tendering system with help from South Korea

KRG to establish electronic tendering system with help from South Korea

2019/08/08 | 00:15



The project will be implemented in coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Planning and a special team from South Korea. The project is expected to take several months to complete.



“The Electronic Tendering System will greatly benefit the economic aspect of the region,” Jong Song, a supervisor for the South Korean team, told Kurdistan 24.



“South Korea has been using it for a long time. We would like the Kurdistan Region to benefit from our experience.”



The electronic system will help citizens complete their transactions faster and provide greater transparency in all sectors.



Zagros Fatah, the director-general of projects at the KRG’s Ministry of Planning, said the project would also reduce wait periods for processing, and lower costs for the various ministries.



“The project will benefit both the private sector and the government in reducing expenditure,” Fatah told Kurdistan 24, adding the system would be more efficient and “eliminate discrimination in the tendering selection.”



One of the new KRG cabinet’s goals is to introduce an electronic system in all of the Kurdistan Region’s departments to replace paper-based documents, starting with the Ministry of Planning.



The autonomous Kurdish government has used a paper-based system in most of its institutions, which often causes delays and challenges for citizens who need documents.



Editing by Karzan Sulaivany



