ISE reports record trading activity in 2023 in Iraq

2024-02-04 16:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A new report by the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISE) disclosed a surge in trading activities in 2023, with shares valued at over 671 billion dinars.

In a statement, the ISE highlighted that during the past year, it organized 237 trading sessions for shares in joint-stock companies. This figure represents a 0.4% increase from the 2022 sessions.

The traded shares reached 689,622,894,000 with a value of 671,809,958,000 dinars.

The report revealed a notable increase of 15% in contracts compared to 2022, with a total of 155,920.

The stock price index reflected this positive trend, closing the last session at 893 points, representing a significant rise from the 2022 closing point of 585 (52% increase.)