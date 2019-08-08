Home › Iraq News › Iraqi Popular Forces Ask for US Pullout

Iraqi Popular Forces Ask for US Pullout

2019/08/08







He addressed the Americans, saying, "Pull out your military forces from Iraq and close your embassy with thousands of personnel before you will be forced to."







Al-Shammari also warned that in case of continued pressures on Hashd al-Shaabi (Iraqi popular forces), they will make efforts to cut Baghdad-Washington ties and expel the US ambassador.







Calls have grown in Iraq for the US exit since last December, when US President Donald Trump made an unannounced visit to al-Asad Air Base in the Western Anbar Province.







The trip sparked a wave of condemnations from Iraqi political leaders, with some of them demanding the swift expulsion of American forces.







Meantime, a senior member of the Iraqi parliament's security committee revealed in March that the US forces were training terrorist groups at their bases in three provinces of Iraq.







Karim al-Mohammadawi was quoted as saying by the Arabic-language al-Ma'aloumeh news website that the US forces are training and arming the terrorists at their bases in al-Anbar, Kirkuk and Erbil provinces without the Iraqi government's knowledge.







He added that a large number of terrorists are being trained in Ain al-Assad base in al-Anbar province, K1 base in Kirkuk and a base in Erbil, noting that the main goal behind the move is decreasing the role of Hashd al-Shaabi and making them withdraw from the Western provinces because their presence is not in line with the US interests.































