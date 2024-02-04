2024-02-04 17:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), leader Masoud Barzani, met on Sunday with the head of the Iraqi Bar Association, lawyer Ahlam Al-Lami, and her accompanying delegation.

Barzani's headquarters said both sides discussed Iraq's current situation and challenges and the coordination efforts between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Iraqi government to foster "a shared understanding of outstanding issues."

Barzani and his guest stressed the importance of steering state affairs "based on the principles of the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary."