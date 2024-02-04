Assassination of senior Asaib Ahl al-Haq leader in Maysan

2024-02-04 19:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / According to a security source, a high-ranking leader within Asaib Ahl al-Haq in Maysan governorate was assassinated on Sunday.

The source revealed that unidentified individuals riding a motorcycle ambushed Naji Al-Kaabi, also known as Abu Ali al-Kaabi, the key figure responsible for Asaib Ahl al-Haq relations in Maysan.

The assailants opened fire on him in Al-Askari area of Maysan, resulting in his immediate death.

The perpetrators swiftly fled to an undisclosed location, prompting significant security forces to surround the crime scene. Moreover, an extensive investigation has been launched into the incident.