National Framework condemns sectarian proposals in Saladin government formation

2024-02-04 21:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The National Framework Bloc (Shiite Coordination Framework) released a forceful statement on Sunday, addressing the recent establishment of the Saladin local government and the subsequent election of its council president and deputy.

The Saladin Provincial Council elected Ahmed Abdullah Al-Jubouri, commonly known as "Abu Mazen", leader of the Al-Jamaheer Party, as the head of the local government. This choice came following the election of Adel Abdul Salam as council president and Mohammed Al-Hassan Attiya as his deputy.

The National Framework Bloc emphasized that "political tradition allocates the governorship to the largest bloc, followed by the council presidency, with other positions distributed according to each bloc's electoral weight and through agreements among political entities."

However, the bloc condemned what it described as "sectarian proposals" aiming to "resurrect the divisive sectarian sentiment that has led to bloodshed. Certain blocs, with electoral significance equal to or less than that of the Framework, have floated such proposals, sometimes claiming association with the Framework to advance personal agendas."

The bloc clarified that "the decision of the National Framework in Baghdad was that the council presidency is an electoral entitlement for the National Framework in Saladin. Political blocs were duly notified of this decision, and efforts were made to delay the session until matters could be resolved amicably."

"Nonetheless, some individuals driven by financial motives, along with the architects of the sectarian agenda, persisted in their actions. They disregarded certain allies and proceeded with the session, excluding the Framework from leadership positions in the governorate, thereby attempting to disenfranchise the constituents of the Framework."

The National Framework Bloc asserted its right to "pursue legal recourse against the procedural violations and the appointment of unqualified individuals to key positions." Additionally, it commended the principled stance of the State of Law Coalition and the Nabni Alliance.