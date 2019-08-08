Interior Minister receives UN investigation team for ISIS crimes

2019/08/08 | 01:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad - INA
Interior Minister Yassin Taher al-Yasiri received on Wednesday the head of the UN investigation team to promote accountability for crimes committed by ISIS Karim Khan and his accompanying delegation at his office in the ministry.
According to the statement of the Information Office of the Minister of Interior, which he received , Yasiri welcomed the visit of the delegation of the UN team to the Ministry of Interior, expressing its full readiness for constructive cooperation and providing all the team needs in the success of its work.
"Extremism has become a problem that threatens social peace," he said, stressing the importance of joining forces to eradicate terrorism and expose its crimes against humanity.
Yasiri added that "Iraq is the country that has made the most sacrifices in order to eliminate the Islamic State terrorist organization, which is concerned with exposing this organization and exposing the falsehood of its false allegations."
