Iraq's 4th Mobile Phone Service to Start "Soon"
2024-02-05 02:30:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Communications and Media Commission (CMC) has reportedly said that Iraq's fourth mobile phone service will start "soon." State-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) quotes the head of the Commission, Ali Al-Moussawi, as saying: "The [license was granted] to Al-Salam Company, affiliated with the Ministry of Communications, and work is ongoing with close […]

