Turkiye, Iraq to open New Offices for Development Road Project
2024-02-05 02:30:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Turkiye's Transportation and Infrastructure Minister, Abdulkadir Uralo?lu, met with the official delegation led by the Iraqi Minister of Transport, Razzaq Muhebess Al-Saadi, on Friday. Minister Uralo?lu stated that they discussed regional issues and cooperation on the Development Road project. He emphasized the significant progress made in both the railway and highway phases […]

