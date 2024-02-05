Developing Residential Area for Returnees in Mosul

2024-02-05 02:30:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

UN-Habitat and the Government of Japan are collaborating to develop the residential area designated for returnees under Mosul's Master Plan The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) welcomes renewed collaboration with the Government of Japan to develop peacebuilding activities and durable solutions in Northern Iraq, with a focus on assisting returnees from Mosul, one of […]

