Iraq prohibits 8 banks from using US dollar in transactions

2024-02-05 05:30:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Days following a visit by a senior US Treasury official, Iraq barred eight local commercial banks from carrying out transactions in US dollars, reducing fraud, money laundering, and other illicit uses of US cash. The banks are prohibited from participating in the daily US dollar auction held by the Central Bank of […]

