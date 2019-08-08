Home › INA › Tomorrow .. Iraq team on a date with his Syrian counterpart in the West Asian Championship

Tomorrow .. Iraq team on a date with his Syrian counterpart in the West Asian Championship

2019/08/08 | 01:25



Baghdad-INA







Iraqi football fans will be watching the Karbala International Stadium on Thursday, where the national team will face Syria in a third round of the ninth round of the ninth West Asian Championship hosted by Iraq with the participation of 9 Arab teams.







The Mesopotamia lions is looking for its third successive victory after surpassing Lebanon and Palestine, and ensure their early qualification for the final despite the pursuit of the Lebanese team.















The national team's coach Strijko Katanic also has warned his players of excessive confidence and lax play and called on them to take advantage of the opportunities and play in a fighting spirit, especially as the Syrian team has the ability to turn expectations and make a big match.



























