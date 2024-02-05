Khamenei's advisor arrives in Baghdad

2024-02-05 07:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Monday morning for a one-day visit.

"Ahmadian was received by Essam al-Saedi, Deputy National Security Advisor of Iraq, and held a meeting with him," a source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News agency that Ahmadian is scheduled to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and other Iraqi officials during his visit.

It is worth noting that Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji, who visited Erbil at the head of a high-level security delegation from Baghdad to investigate the Iranian shelling that targeted Erbil in mid-January, confirmed after the visit that "the allegations of targeting a Mossad headquarters in Erbil are baseless."

Following this, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, who is the representative of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, made a phone call to al-Araji, during which he warned that any operation "that Israel might carry out" against his country from any country would be met with a response.