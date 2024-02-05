Iraqi security arrests 3 ISIS terrorists in different areas

2024-02-05 09:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Security Media Cell (ISMC) announced on Sunday that the Counter-Terrorism Service arrested three terrorists, seizing missiles and explosives in different locations. The ISMC mentioned in a statement that several operations were carried out in separate areas of Iraq as part of a series of measures taken by the Counter-Terrorism Service […]

