Iraqi PM Calls on China to address ongoing Gaza conflict

2024-02-05 11:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Monday urged the major powers in the world to step forward and help address the conflict in Gaza during a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Iraq, Ciu Wei, on Monday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, Prime Minister al-Sudani discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between their respective countries and the contribution of Chinese companies to the strategic development project known as the "Development Road."

Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of supporting stability and ensuring sustained security in the region, calling for an end to the aggression against Gaza.

The premier said that major powers, international organizations, and entities must acknowledge their responsibility in the face of the ongoing conflict and what he referred to as the "genocidal war" against Palestinians on their own land.