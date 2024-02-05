Shares worth $508 million traded in Iraq Stock Exchange in 2023

2024-02-05 11:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced on Sunday that shares valued at over 671 billion dinars (approximately $508 million) were traded in 2023. According to a market report, 237 trading sessions on shares of joint-stock companies were organized during the past year, representing an increase of 0.4 percent compared to the number […]

