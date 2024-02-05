Gold drops to one-week low as Fed rate cut hopes wane

2024-02-05 11:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Gold prices slipped to a one-week low on Monday after a robust U.S. jobs data last week and remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dented hopes for early rate cuts, lifting the dollar and bond yields higher.

Spot gold was down 0.7% at $2,024.55 per ounce by 1034 GMT, hitting its lowest since Jan. 29. U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $2,040.70 per ounce.

"The markets are having another rain check with the combination of the FOMC meeting, the strong jobs report, followed up by Powell's interview showing doubts on the prospect for the Fed's timing of the incoming rate cuts," said Ole Hansen, Saxo Bank's head of commodity strategy in a note.

"If we do see any weakness in incoming data because the Fed is most certainly very data driven right now, that will dictate the direction for gold."

The dollar index, opens new tab hit an eight-week high, making bullion more expensive for other currency holders, while yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to more than 4%.

Data from the U.S. Labor Department showed on Friday that non-farm payrolls increased by 353,000 jobs in January, almost double the 180,000 forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

The Fed can be "prudent" in deciding when to cut its benchmark interest rate, with a strong economy allowing central bankers time to build confidence that inflation will fall further, Powell said in an interview.

According to the CME Fed Watch, opens new tab Tool, traders now expect about a 60% chance of a U.S. rate cut in May. Lower interest rates boost non-yielding bullion's appeal.

Investors focus now shifts to remarks from a host of Fed speakers this week for further clues on rate cuts.