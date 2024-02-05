Iraqi provincial councils elect new leaders
Shafaq News/ The new Basra provincial council voted on Monday to elect a new chairman and deputy chairman, both from the "We Build" alliance led by Hadi al-Amiri.
The council also renewed the mandate of the current governor, Asaad al-Eidani.
The council elected Khalaf al-Badran as chairman, and Osama al-Saadi as deputy chairman.
In al-Anbar province, the provincial council also elected a new chairman, deputy chairman, and governor. The council elected Omar Mishaan Dabous al-Dulaimi as chairman, Akram Khamis al-Mahlawi as deputy chairman, and Mohammed Nouri al-Karbouli as governor.
In Wasit province, the provincial council elected Ali Hussein Suleiman as chairman and Mohammed Jamil al-Miyali as governor.
In Najaf province, the provincial council unanimously elected Hussein al-Issawi of the State of Law Coalition as chairman, and Ghaith Shabi of the "Basis" alliance led by acting Speaker of Parliament Mohsen al-Mandalawi as deputy chairman. The council also elected Youssef Knawi of the Hikma National Movement as governor, Ammar al-Jazairi of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq movement as deputy governor, and Karrar Mahbouba of the "Absher Ya Iraq" alliance of the Supreme Islamic Council in Iraq as second deputy governor.
The elections for the provincial councils were held on December 18, 2023, the first time in a decade. The councils are responsible for overseeing the delivery of public services in the provinces.