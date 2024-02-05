Iraqi provincial councils elect new leaders

2024-02-05 13:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The new Basra provincial council voted on Monday to elect a new chairman and deputy chairman, both from the "We Build" alliance led by Hadi al-Amiri.

The council also renewed the mandate of the current governor, Asaad al-Eidani.

The council elected Khalaf al-Badran as chairman, and Osama al-Saadi as deputy chairman.

In al-Anbar province, the provincial council also elected a new chairman, deputy chairman, and governor. The council elected Omar Mishaan Dabous al-Dulaimi as chairman, Akram Khamis al-Mahlawi as deputy chairman, and Mohammed Nouri al-Karbouli as governor.

In Wasit province, the provincial council elected Ali Hussein Suleiman as chairman and Mohammed Jamil al-Miyali as governor.

In Najaf province, the provincial council unanimously elected Hussein al-Issawi of the State of Law Coalition as chairman, and Ghaith Shabi of the "Basis" alliance led by acting Speaker of Parliament Mohsen al-Mandalawi as deputy chairman. The council also elected Youssef Knawi of the Hikma National Movement as governor, Ammar al-Jazairi of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq movement as deputy governor, and Karrar Mahbouba of the "Absher Ya Iraq" alliance of the Supreme Islamic Council in Iraq as second deputy governor.