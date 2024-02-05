2024-02-05 13:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Monday that Iraq’s oil exports to the United States surpassed five million barrels during January. According to the EIA, Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States in January were 5.38 million barrels, with an average daily shipment of 173,000 barrels. This figure is […]

The post Iraq exports over 5 million barrels of oil to US in one month appeared first on Iraqi News.