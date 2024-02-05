2024-02-05 13:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) has announced management and board changes as follows: Ian Weatherdon to retire as Chief Financial Officer (CFO); Gabriel Papineau-Legris, currently Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), to replace Weatherdon as CFO; Kimberley Wood, Senior independent Director, resigns from the Board due to other commitments. Full statement from GKP: Management & […]

The post GKP announces Management and Board Changes first appeared on Iraq Business News.