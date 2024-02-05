Iraqi dinar drops against the US dollar in Baghdad, remains stable in Erbil

2024-02-05 14:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The US dollar rate rose against the Iraqi dinar on Monday in Baghdad, while it stabilized in Erbil with the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that dollar prices climbed to 152,450 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars, which represented 250 dinars more the the opening rate.

In local markets in Baghdad, the selling price reached 153,500 dinars, while the purchase price recorded 151,500 dinars for 100 dollars.