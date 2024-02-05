Iraqi PM discuss the regional situation with Russia's ambassador

2024-02-05 15:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Russia's ambassador to Iraq, Elbrus Kutrashev, met in Baghdad on Monday to address current developments in the region.

According to Al-Sudani's media office, they discussed the recent regional development and its repercussions on the security and stability of Iraq and neighboring countries, as well as the economic challenges and energy supply.

The Prime Minister emphasized the significance of global endeavors, specifically from permanent members of the Security Council, such as Russia, in ending the Gaza conflict, which affected the security and stability of the region.

Ambassador Kutrashev reaffirmed Russia's backing for Iraq's stability and security and showed a "keen desire" to enhance economic collaboration between the two countries.

In addition, they delved into strategies for strengthening collaboration in the energy sector through OPEC+ and the major Russian companies' contribution to various projects across different sectors as part of Iraq's strategic development roadmap.